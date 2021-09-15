‘Born leader’ Peterson guides Vikings D, to visit Cards next

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Patrick Peterson put the Minnesota Vikings high on his wish list as a free agent this offseason. Peterson was more of a need than a want for the Vikings. They sought not only to upgrade their starting cornerbacks but to bring in experience that was badly missing last year. People close to Peterson have long told him that he’s a “born leader.” The Arizona Cardinals saw that up close over the last 10 seasons. They’ll welcome Peterson back when the Vikings visit State Farm Stadium on Sunday.