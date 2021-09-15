Blanco scores in stoppage-time, Timbers tie Rapids 2-2

AP National Sports

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sebastian Blanco scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 2-2 draw with the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night. Michael Barrios and Jonathan Lewis scored to help the Rapids extend their unbeaten streak to nine straight games, the longest current streak in MLS. Colorado also extended its road unbeaten streak to five games, matching the club record set in in July 2016. Felipe Mora also scored for the Timbers, who played the second half down a player.