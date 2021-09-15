Bills’ Allen puts jitters aside to focus on facing Dolphins

AP National Sports

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is putting behind the jitters he experienced during a season-opening dud against Pittsburgh and focusing his attention on playing at Miami this weekend. Allen and the Bills opened the season with a 23-16 loss in which they resembled nothing like the dynamic attack that broke numerous franchise passing and scoring records last year. The fourth-year starter bounced or sailed passes and finished with 21 incompletions, the second most of his career. Play-calling was an issue, and the offensive line struggled in the face of the Steelers’ relentless pass rush.