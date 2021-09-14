Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:50 AM

Ulsan beats Kawasaki Frontale in Asian Champions League

KION 2020

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean team Ulsan Horang-i has kept its hopes alive for a second consecutive Asian Champions League title by beating Kawasaki Frontale 3-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the quarterfinals. Yoon Bitgaram scored the decisive spot kick for two-time winner Ulsan after the score remained 0-0 after 120 minutes at an empty Ulsan World Cup Stadium. Akihiro Ienaga, Joao Schmidt and Tatsuya Hasegawa all failed to convert for the Japanese champions.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content