Schwarber’s 3-run double lifts Red Sox over Mariners 8-4

AP National Sports

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Kyle Schwarber hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 8-4 to keep pace in the competitive AL wild-card race. Schwarber, out of the lineup in favor of Alex Verdugo, entered against reliever Drew Steckenrider with one out in the eighth and the bases loaded. His double to right ended a tense standoff with the Mariners, who beat the Red Sox 5-4 on Monday with the help of Schwarber’s fielding error. Verdugo added a two-run home run in Boston’s next at-bat against Yohan Ramirez.