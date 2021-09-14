Ronaldo scores but Man United beaten 2-1 at Young Boys

AP National Sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s early goal could not save Manchester United from a 2-1 loss against a sharp and robust Young Boys. It was yet another Champions League loss in Switzerland for United. United States forward Jordan Siebatcheu struck for United in the fifth and last minute of stoppage time. Ronaldo’s record-extending 135th Champions League goal in the 13th minute was the first of his and United’s only two shots of the game. United was down to 10 men in the 35th minute after a red-card foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Young Boys deservedly leveled in the 66th when midfielder Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu.