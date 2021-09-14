NBA goes ahead with plan to test unvaccinated players often

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

For NBA players, the scenario this season is simple: Get vaccinated or get tested, and often. The league told its teams on Tuesday that it is going ahead with a plan where those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will not need to submit to regular testing. Those who are unvaccinated will undergo rigorous testing. They be tested once practice or travel days, and at least once on game days. The NBA players’ union has not mandated that players be vaccinated. League and team employees who will be in the vicinity of players during games will be required to be vaccinated.