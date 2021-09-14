Lots of QB shuffling early in season, led by Big 12

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

There has already been some quarterback shuffling in the Big 12 after only two games. Skylar Thompson’s sixth year in Kansas State’s program is on hold because of a knee injury that will keep him out indefinitely. Fourth-year Iowa State starter Brock Purdy was benched in the fourth quarter of the biggest home game in program history, though he is expected to be stay the starter. First-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is already changing starters. He’ll replace inconsistent redshirt freshman Hudson Card with junior Casey Thompson.