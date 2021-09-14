Buffalo Bills to require proof of vaccination from fans

AP National Sports

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have joined the Las Vegas Raiders as only the NFL teams to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for all fans over 12. The rules will be the same for Buffalo Sabres games when the NHL season gets underway next month. Unvaccinated fans were allowed to attend the Bills’ first home game, Sept. 12, but were supposed to wear masks. Many fans say they saw little enforcement. Erie County officials say the policy shift was a joint decision between the county and teams’ owners. There’s no option to gain entry with a negative virus test instead, as allowed by the Saints and Seahawks.