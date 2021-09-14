Brazilian soccer great Pelé leaves intensive care

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Retired Brazilian soccer star Pelé has been moved out of intensive care at a Sao Paulo hospital as he continues to recover from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon. Hospital Albert Einstein says the 80-year-old is in good clinical condition and will continue recovering in his regular room at the facility. Pelé had been expected to leave intensive care last week. Pelé says on Instagram that he feels great after leaving intensive care. Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.