Big Ten coaches have a balancing act with redshirting rule

AP National Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has a lot on his plate as the coach at Michigan. He still personally handles how the program uses the four-game redshirt rule for each player potentially eligible to get another season. College football players are allowed to compete in up to four games and still qualify for a redshirt season under NCAA rules in place since 2018. That still lets them keep four years of eligibilit. Like a lot of things during the pandemic, decisions on redshirts have become more complex.