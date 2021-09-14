Bayern beats Barcelona 3-0 for 1st loss of post-Messi era

AP National Sports

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Thomas Müller scored a goal and Robert Lewandowski added two more to help Bayern Munich deal Barcelona its first loss of the post-Lionel Messi era in a 3-0 victory at Camp Nou in their Champions League opener. Müller opened in the 34th minute and Lewandowski struck twice in the second half. Barcelona was running scared from the start as it focused on protecting itself from another embarrassing defeat like the 8-2 rout Bayern inflicted the last time they met. Even having its fans back for the first time in the Champions League since the start of the pandemic could not muster a better showing from Barcelona.