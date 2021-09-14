AP source: 6 Saints coaches have positive COVID-19 tests

AP National Sports

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

Two people familiar with the situation say six unidentified members of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff, one player and another employee have tested positive for COVID-19. The people spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team and NFL have not announced the test results. The people say the entire coaching staff had been vaccinated. It is unclear how long those who tested positive will be isolated from the team before returning to the field or meetings. The club is under NFL “enhanced mitigation protocols,” with daily testing and mandatory masking inside facilities.