Yanks’ Judge feeling better, not sure cause of dizziness

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — A day after coming out of a game in the third inning because of dizziness, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge says he isn’t sure of the cause. Judge hit a tying three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning as New York rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5. He says “I feel better today, not 100 percent” and adds “I’m not too concerned about it,.” He describes it as “I’ve got my bell rung a couple of times in football, is kind of what it felt like.” Judge is hitting .293 with 33 homers and 82 RBIs.