PARIS (AP) — The soccer game between Nice and Marseille that was abandoned last month because of fan violence has been rescheduled for Oct. 27. Nice was handed a two-point penalty with one suspended. The game was abandoned with 15 minutes left after home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field. It will be replayed at a neutral site and without fans. The French league says a venue for the game has yet to be found.