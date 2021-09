AP National Sports

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The problem facing Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell isn’t finding things to fix. It is deciding where to start. The Lions trailed the San Francisco 49ers 31-10 at halftime and 41-17 with two minutes left before a late charge brought them within 41-33. Campbell said watching the game film didn’t make the game look much better than it had seemed in real time.