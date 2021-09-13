K-State feeling deja vu after QB Thompson’s knee injury

AP National Sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State is feeling a bit of deja vu after watching quarterback Skylar Thompson go down with a knee injury in Saturday’s win over Southern Illinois. The sixth-year senior missed most of last season with a shoulder injury, too. Now, the Wildcats will have to rely on Will Howard to lead the way. Howard was pressed into action as a freshman last season and got plenty of experience, even though he went through a series of wild ups and downs. His first game back in the starting role will be against Nevada on Saturday.