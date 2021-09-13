Joshua: I need to fight Tyson Fury

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Anthony Joshua admits he must fight Tyson Fury, believing boxing needs at least one bout between the British rivals. Joshua has told the BBC 5 Live Boxing podcast, “Do I need Tyson Fury on my record? I need it. We need it for boxing. It’s what we all need, I need it. Come on, let’s see how good I am.” A showdown between them this year for the undisputed world heavyweight title was close to being negotiated after months of talks. But then a U.S. arbitrator ruled WBC titleholder Fury had to fight Deontay Wilder a third time. They meet next month in Las Vegas. In the meantime, Joshua will defend his WBA, IBF and WBO titles against Oleksandr Usyk on Sept. 25 in London.