Alcantara takes no-hitter into 7th, Marlins blank Nats 3-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sandy Alcantara allowed one hit over eight sparkling innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 3-0. With two outs in the seventh, Josh Bell lined a single off the base of the right-field fence to end Alcantara’s no-hit bid. The right-hander then retired his next four batters, leaving with seven strikeouts and no walks after throwing 96 pitches. Jesus Sanchez had a first-inning RBI single and Alex Jackson doubled home two runs in the ninth. Dylan Floro worked a one-hit ninth for his 11th save. Alcantara was perfect through five innings but Keibert Ruiz reached on second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s error to open the sixth.

