After splashy start, Panthers’ goalie Knight preps for camp

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Spencer Knight ended last season as Florida’s heir apparent at goaltender. Thing is, it’s just not apparent to Knight yet. Set to begin his first full pro season, Knight is tuning up for training camp by going through a development camp with the Panthers that ends Tuesday, and a showcase tournament that will be hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning this weekend. And he’s viewing the pre-camp work as just another step in his process, even after making a meteoric rise up the depth chart last season.

