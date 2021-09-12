Title rivals Verstappen and Hamilton crash out of Italian GP

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

Championship leader Max Verstappen and title rival Lewis Hamilton are out of the Italian Grand Prix after tangling on lap 26 of the 53-lap race. Hamilton had pitted from the lead and had come out just in front of Verstappen. The Red Bull driver tried to come up the inside but after the two made contact, Verstappen’s car catapulted over the top of the Mercedes as both slid into the gravel. The protective halo ring at the front of F1 car cockpits may have saved Hamilton from serious injury. Both drivers were able to walk away.