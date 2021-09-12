Patriots rookie Jones throws 1st TD but ‘wasn’t good enough’

AP National Sports

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

Mac Jones completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards and a TD in his NFL debut. He was driving the Patriots to a potential go-ahead score in the final four minutes when Damien Harris fumbled at the Miami 9, and the Dolphins held on for the 17-16 victory. Jones was the first rookie to start the season opener at quarterback for the Patriots since No. 1 overall pick Drew Bledsoe in 1993. Now it’s Jones’ job to try to lead New England back to prominence after a losing first season without Tom Brady.