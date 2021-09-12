MATCHDAY: Everton looks to maintain unbeaten start in EPL

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Everton looks to maintain its unbeaten start to the Premier League season under recently hired manager Rafa Benitez in a home match against Burnley. Everton is one of five teams still undefeated in the top flight with two wins and a draw ahead of Monday’s match. Hellas Verona visits Bologna and is still looking for its first points in Serie A under former Sassuolo and Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco. Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis tries to win for the first time this season in the Spanish league when it visits Granada in the Andalucia derby.