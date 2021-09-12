Atlético Madrid rallies late to win in Griezmann’s return

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Thomas Lemar scored deep into stoppage time as Atlético Madrid rallied to a 2-1 win at Espanyol in the Spanish league in the return of Antoine Griezmann. Griezmann had a lackluster performance in his first match back on loan from Barcelona. He was substituted early in the second half but Atlético salvaged the victory with Yannick Carrasco scoring in the 79th and Lemar in the ninth minute of injury time. Lemar got the winner with a shot from inside the area after an assist by Carrasco. The ball found the net after deflecting off the goalkeeper’s hand and the crossbar.