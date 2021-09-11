Wings clinch playoff spot, Gray seals victory with block

AP National Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 21 points, Allisha Gray had 13 points, 11 rebounds and a game-sealing block, and the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 77-76 to clinch a playoff spot. Dallas sits in seventh, while New York trails the Washington Mystics by a half-game for the final playoff spot. Mabrey and Kayla Thornton combined to score 16 of the Wings’ 21 fourth-quarter points. Natasha Howard pulled New York within one with 29.4 seconds left and she grabbed a defensive rebound after Arike Ogunbowale missed at the other end. Sabrina Ionescu got Gray in the air on a pump fake, but Gray recovered to block the shot as time expired.