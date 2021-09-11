Weber State runs for 5 TDs in 41-3 win over Dixie State

AP National Sports

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Dante McMillan had 16 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown, Damon Bankston ran for two TDs, and Weber State cruised to a 41-3 win over in-state rival Dixie State. On the game’s fourth play from scrimmage, McMillan took a handoff off left tackle, broke toward the sideline and raced 52 yards for a touchdown and Weber State never trailed. Dixie State (0-2) converted just 2 of 12 third downs and finished with 253 total yards.