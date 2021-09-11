Wake Forest scores 20 unanswered in win over Norfolk State

AP National Sports

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hartman passed for 244 yards and a touchdown, Christian Turner rushed for two scores and Wake Forest beat Norfolk State 41-16. Wake Forest scored 20 straight points, spanning halftime, to take control. On the first play of the second half, Jaquarii Roberson ran past the defense for Hartman’s deep ball and raced for a 64-yard touchdown for a 34-9 lead. It was Roberson’s sixth straight game with a touchdown reception. Roberson finished with four catches for 97 yards for Wake Forest (2-0). Christian Beal-Smith carried it nine times for 60 yards and a score. Juwan Carter was 19-of-31 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns for Norfolk State. Rayquan Smith and Anthony Williams each made one catch — both going for touchdowns.