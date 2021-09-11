Villanova dominates Bucknell 55-3, Smith with 4 TDs

AP National Sports

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Smith passed for three touchdowns, ran for another and Villanova defeated Bucknell 55-3, holding the Bison to less than 100 yards of offense. Villanova out-gained the Bison 378-89. Smith opened the scoring with a 1-yard keeper, then fired a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jaaron Hayek, a 10-yarder to Jaquan Allen and a 9-yarder to Rayjoun Pringle as the Wildcats built a 28-0 lead just five seconds into the second quarter. Bucknell, shut out in its season opener, got on the board with Ryan Schatzel’s 35-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.