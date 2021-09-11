Smith, Ebner carry Baylor in 66-7 rout of Texas Southern

AP National Sports

WACO, Texas (AP) — Abram Smith and Tristan Ebner both rushed for more than 100 yards in the first half, and Baylor scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions in a 66-7 victory over Texas Southern. Gerry Bohanon was 16-for-21 passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores for the Bears. Baylor improved to 2-0 and matched its win total from 2020, when the Bears were 2-7. Smith ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Ebner added 125 yards on 10 attempts.