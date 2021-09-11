SKorea’s Hwang scores as Wolves finally earn first EPL win

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan has scored on his English Premier League debut to seal Wolverhampton’s first win of the season, 2-0 at Watford. Hwang’s shot from close range in the 83rd minute followed an own goal by Watford defender Francisco Sierralta nine minutes earlier at Vicarage Road. Wolves had been held scoreless in their first three games. Promoted Watford has lost three consecutive games and was shut out in each. Hwang came on as a substitute just past the hour mark after logging minutes with South Korea in World Cup qualifying this week.