Sirmon’s 3 TDs carry Central Michigan past Robert Morris

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jacob Sirmon threw for three touchdowns, Dallas Dixon had two receiving scores and Central Michigan dominated Robert Morris 45-0. It was Central Michigan’s first shutout since November 23, 2013, a 37-0 win over UMass. Sirmon connected with Hunter Buczkowski for a 3-yard score and with JaCorey Sullivan for 24 yards to extend the Chippewas lead to 19-0 with 4:49 left before halftime. A little more than three minutes later, Daniel Richardson threw a 16-yard pass to Dallas Dixon for a 28-0 advantage. Central Michigan outgained the Colonials (0-1) 515-109 in total yardage.