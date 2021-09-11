Rutgers takes advantage of Syracuse miscues, wins 17-7

AP National Sports

By MARK FRANK

Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Rutgers took advantage of two Syracuse second-half miscues and downed the Orange 17-7. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Syracuse coach Dino Babers gave Rutgers a first down on the Syracuse 11 and Kyle Monangai ran it in on the next play to give the Scarlet Knights a 7-0 lead with 6:46 to go in the third quarter. A fumble by Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito was recovered on the Orange 10 and a 27-yard field goal by Valentino Ambrosio made it 17-7 Rutgers with 8:23 remaining in the game.