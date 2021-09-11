Old Dominion routs Hampton, Rahne gets long-awaited win

AP National Sports

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — D.J. Mack, Jr. rushed for three touchdowns as Old Dominion piled up a program-record 358 rushing yards to defeat Hampton 47-7. The victory gave first-year coach Ricky Rahne a win in his debut before 18,363 at S.B. Ballard Stadium and ended the Monarch’s 12-game losing streak that dated back to the 2019 opener — a span of 741 days. Mack scored on runs of 13, 3 and 4 yards and also threw a two-yard touchdown pass. Jett Duffey passed for 83 yards and a touchdown for Hampton.