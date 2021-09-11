Northern Iowa sinks turnover-prone Sac State 34-16

AP National Sports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Theo Day threw for two touchdowns, Vance McShane ran for two and Northern Iowa defeated Sacramento State 34-16. Day had both of his touchdown passes in the third quarter when the Panthers scored four touchdowns to erase a 9-7 halftime deficit. Two of those touchdowns came after turnovers. Overall the Hornets had six giveaways. Spencer Cuvelier led the Panthers with 15 total tackles and two fumble recoveries. Korby Sander, Benny Sapp III, and Omar Brown each finished with an interception.