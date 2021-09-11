Nebraska prepares for Sooners with 28-3 victory over Buffalo

AP National Sports

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Adrian Martinez passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns to Samori Toure and Nebraska held Buffalo to its fewest points in five years in a 28-3 win at sweltering Memorial Stadium. Martinez hooked up with Toure for a pair of 68-yard TDs and also ran nine times for 112 yards. The victory gives the Huskers momentum heading into their game at No. 4 Oklahoma next week. The Bulls of the Mid-American Conference dropped to 1-10 all-time against Big Ten opponents.