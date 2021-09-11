Milwaukee’s Burnes has no-hitter through 8 innings

AP National Sports

CLEVELAND (AP) — Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes has a no-hitter through eight innings in a dominant performance against the Cleveland Indians. Burnes has 14 strikeouts and has overpowered the Indians, who could be on the verge of being no-hit for the third time in 2021. Cleveland came closest to getting a hit with two outs in the eighth, but center fielder Lorenzo Cain made a sliding grab on Owen Miller’s sinking liner to right-center to keep Burnes’ no-no intact. Burnes seemed to convince manager Craig Counsell to leave him in after seven innings He took a perfect game into the seventh before giving up a leadoff walk. He has thrown a season-high 115 pitches.