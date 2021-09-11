Miller, Kent State run over VMI 60-10

AP National Sports

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Montre Miller intercepted three passes, seven different players scored rushing touchdowns and Kent State cruised to a 60-10 win over VMI. The Golden Flashes piled up 698 total yards, 494 on the ground. Marquez Cooper led the way with 119 yards on 12 carries and scored the opening touchdown 1 1/2 minutes into the game. Joachim Bangda scored on a 60-yard run and Daniel Bangura closed it out with a 49-yard scamper. Receiver Nykeim Johnson, a Syracuse transfer, had a touchdown rushing and receiving. VMI trailed 39-0 at half and was limited to 284 total yards, 94 coming on a fourth-quarter drive.