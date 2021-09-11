Memphis holds off Arkansas State 55-50 in wild finish

AP National Sports

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — True freshman Seth Henigan threw five touchdown passes, three to Calvin Austin III, who had a career night with 239 yards, and Memphis held off Arkansas State 55-50. The teams combined for 1,361 yards offense with 1,001 coming through the air. James Blackman relieved Layne Hatcher at quarterback for the Red Wolves late in the third quarter and went 19 of 28 for 308 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the final four minutes to get Arkansas State close before a final Hail Mary failed as time ran out. Henigan was 22-of-33 passing for 417 yards while redshirt freshman running back Brandon Thomas rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns for Memphis. Sean Dykes had 143 yards receiving and two scores.