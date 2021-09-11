Jets place Neasman on IR, add 2 players from practice squad

AP National Sports

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed safety Sharrod Neasman on injured reserve a day after he was ruled out for the season opener at the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury. Neasman didn’t participate in practice all week while dealing with the injury. The Jets also promoted safety Adrian Colbert and linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips from the practice squad. Both will be eligible to play Sunday. Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner are New York’s starters at safety with Colbert and Sheldrick Redwine the backups. Neasman is eligible to come off IR in Week 4.