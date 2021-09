AP National Sports

BY BOB FERRANTE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Zerrick Cooper connected with Damond Philyaw-Johnson on a 59-yard touchdown as time expired and Jacksonville State upset Florida State 20-17 on Saturday night. The Seminoles (0-2) were sluggish from the start and couldn’t make a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter hold up. Florida State lost for the first time in 27 matchups against FCS teams.