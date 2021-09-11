Guajardo wins it for South Alabama on last-second field goal

AP National Sports

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Diego Guajardo kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to lift South Alabama to a 22-19 win over Bowling Green. Terrior Avery scored on a 13-yard run with 1:39 remaining to get the Jaguars a 19-all tie and then Quentin Wilfawn recovered a fumble at the Bowling Green 33 that led to the winning kick. South Alabama took its first lead on Kareem Walker’s 1-yard run in the third quarter but the Falcons grabbed it back at 19-12 on Matt McDonald’s 33-yard scoring pass to Andrew Bench and a two-point conversion.