Furman defense smothers Tennessee Tech in 26-0 victory

AP National Sports

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Furman defense held Tennessee Tech to 121 totals yards, 26 in the second half and the Paladins defeated the Golden Eagles 26-0. Devin Wynn rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns for Furman and reigning Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Week Hamp Sisson completed 17 of 29 passes for 196 yards. Tennessee Tech starting quarterback Davis Shanley completed 6 of 21 passes for 60 yards and was intercepted three times. The Golden Eagles managed just six first downs and were 2 for 13 on third down.