Fields leads Stony Brook over Colgate 24-3

AP National Sports

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tyquell Fields threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Stony Brook to a 24-3 victory over Colgate. Ty Son Lawton added a rushing score and finished with 134 yards on the ground, going over 1,000 for his career. Fields found Shawn Harris Jr. alone deep down the middle for a 64-yard score. Fields also ran in from the 1 for a score, capping an 81-yard drive that took over 8 1/2 minutes for a 17-3 lead late in the third quarter. Lawson added a 10-yard score early in the fourth.