Elon stones Campbell on 2-point conversion for 24-23 win

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Davis Cheek threw a pair of touchdown passes and Elon’s late defensive stop on a two-point conversion gave the Phoenix a 24-23 win over Campbell. Hajj-Malik Williams threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Snead with 1:11 remaining to bring the Camels within 24-23, but Elon’s defense stuffed the run attempt for two to secure it. Following Tre’Von Jones’ interception of Hajj-Malik Williams early in the fourth, Elon took advantage of the short field. McKinley Witherspoon ploughed in from four yards out to cap a 28-yard drive and the Phoenix led the rest of the way. Williams threw for 152 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 68 yards.