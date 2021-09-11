Brighton ends Brentford’s unbeaten start to EPL

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Brighton has ended newly promoted Brentford’s unbeaten start to the English Premier League by scoring in the 90th minute for a 1-0 win. Belgium midfielder Leandro Trossard curled into the corner as stoppage time approached to punish Brentford for a lack of cutting edge and inflict its first loss at home since February. Bryan Mbeumo was guilty of wasting the best of Brentford’s chances and the hosts were hit with a sucker-punch late on as Brighton claimed a third win in four matches to open the league.