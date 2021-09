AP National Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have activated All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn from the 10-day injured list. Lynn had been sidelined by right knee inflammation. The 34-year-old Lynn is slated to start Sunday against the Boston Red Sox. Right-hander Jimmy Lambert was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Lambert got his first big league win Tuesday night at Oakland, pitching five innings of one-run ball in Chicago’s 6-3 victory.