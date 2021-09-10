US Soccer president asks men, women to equalize FIFA money

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the U.S. Soccer Federation asked the unions of the women’s and men’s national teams to agree to equalize FIFA’s World Cup prize money on their own. USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone sent an open letter making the request. She called for the men’s national team to allow the USSF to reallocate a portion of FIFA’s World Cup payments to the federation to the women’s team. Parlow Cone said the USSF will be offering both unions the same contract. Players led by Alex Morgan sued the USSF in March 2019.