Turkey coach Gunes resigns after 6-1 WCup qualifier loss

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey manager Senol Gunes has resigned from the job following a humbling defeat to the Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier this week. The Turkish Football Federation says in a statement it and Gunes reached a “mutual decision to part ways” following a 6-1 loss on Tuesday in Amsterdam. The defeat sparked widespread calls for the 69-year-old manager to step down. Gunes had also come under fire after Turkey crashed out of the European Championship after losing all three of its group games and a goal difference of minus 7.