Titans kicker Sam Ficken hurt, questionable vs. Cardinals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans once again are starting a season with kicking issues after adding Sam Ficken to the injury report Friday with a right groin muscle problem. Ficken was limited Friday. The Titans also signed kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad and waived offensive lineman Christian DiLauro to create a space. The Titans initially entered training camp with Tucker McCann and Blake Haubeil competing for the kicking job. They cut Haubeil and claimed Ficken off waivers from the New York Jets on Aug. 1. McCann was kicking well when his right ankle was hit on a field goal in the preseason opener.