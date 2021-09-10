Timbers beat Whitecaps 1-0 on 66th-minute own goal

AP National Sports

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Portland Timbers beat Vancouver 1-0 on a 66th-minute own goal Friday night, ending the Whitecaps’ franchise-record unbeaten streak at 10 games. Timbers forward Sebastian Blanco started the deciding play by sending the ball to the side of the goal. Felipe Mora controlled it and sent a shot across the net that went into the goal off Vancouver defender Ranko Veselinovic’s foot. Portland has won three in a row to move into fifth place in the Western Conference. Vancouver missed a chance to pass Real Salt Lake for the eighth and last playoff spot in the conference. Vancouver also had won a franchise-record five in a row, the last two since Vanni Santini took over as interim coach after Marc Dos Santos was fired.